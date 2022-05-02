Shure MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphones Launched

Chicago, IL (May 2, 2022)—Shure has introduced the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone. With Automatic Coverage technology, MXA920 provides pre-configured audio capture with reportedly minimal set up required, reducing the time and cost of deployments for integrators.

The MXA920 employs Next Generation Array Architecture with the aim of providing enhanced directional pick-up and more natural speech. The onboard IntelliMix DSP cleans up noise and echos to provide audio clarity and intelligibility for AV conferencing across room types—executive boardrooms, higher education hybrid classrooms, corporate and government meeting spaces.

Two form factors (Square and Round) support design integration. Out of the box, it covers up to a 30×30 foot (9×9 meter) area, reducing setup time and effort – potentially offering integrators significant savings in time and labor. Coverage can also be further customized to suit different room layouts or seating arrangements.

It is Certified for Microsoft Teams when used with the IntelliMix P300 DSP and Microflex MXN5C networked loudspeaker. Available models include Square (white only) or Round (white, black, or aluminum) options that are all paintable to match the room décor.

Mounting options for in-ceiling, on-ceiling, pole, or wire rope configurations aid integration of the MXA920. With the launch of the MXA920, the MXA910 will no longer be available.