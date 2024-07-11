Shure Nexadyne Dynamic Vocal Microphone — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (July 10, 2024)—Shure has announced a new generation of vocal microphones, the Nexadyne Series of handheld dynamic vocal microphones. Available in cardioid and supercardioid patterns, Nexadyne microphones employ Shure’s patented Revonic Dual Transducer technology which is said to improve clarity and detail, increase off-axis rejection, and provide a high level of consistency in the polar patterns.

Revonic Dual Transducer Technology employs two precision-matched transducers in a single housing, working together with acoustic signal processing to improve audio quality and reduce or eliminate the need for corrective EQ. Using Revonic technology, Shure engineers were able to remove the need for a traditional internal pneumatic shock mount, while increasing output level and minimizing unwanted handling noise, as well as noise from mechanically transmitted vibration.

Available wired models include the Nexadyne 8/C (cardioid) and Nexadyne 8/S (supercardioid), both with a street price around $299.

The mics are shipped with a microphone clip and zippered, soft-shell case. The capsules will also be available bundled with Shure Axient Digital, ULX-D, QLX-D and SLX-D digital wireless systems. Wired models are available in a black finish, and the wireless capsules are available in black or nickel finishes.