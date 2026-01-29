Shure SLX-D+ Wireless System Debuts at The Village

At a pre-NAMM event held at The Village studios in Los Angeles, Shure launched numerous products, including its new SLX-D+ wireless system.

Los Angeles, CA (January 29, 2026)—Shure took over the famed The Village studios in Los Angeles just before the NAMM Show to launch two major lines—its new KMS Condenser mics for studio use, and for those in need of RF for touring, broadcast, content creation, house of worship and more, the new SLX-D+ wireless system.

Building on the legacy of the SLX-D series, the new line offers wide tuning across all its components, simplified setup, interference management, remote system management, AES-256 encryption, automatic feedback suppression and more, aiming to streamline users’ time setting up and using the system.

At the Village event, Mike Petruccelli, senior product specialist at Shure, demonstrated SLX-D+ Interference Management, showing how the system can automatically scan for a new, clean frequency and deploy it to both the receiver and transmitter without requiring user interaction.

Next, the sound quality of the system’s various components was amply demonstrated by funk act Dylan Chambers, whose band entertained the assembled crowd with a raucous set, highlighted by the impossibly dexterous playing of bassist Santiago Gonzalez.

Looking to ensure the line can be used anywhere, not just a world-famous studio, the SLX-D+ system’s components offer tuning up to 138 MHz, allowing them to be used in multiple countries and different frequency bands, so users don’t need any many unit variations to ensure they’re set in the field.

A new addition is the introduction of ShowLink Ease technology, inspired by ShowLink on Shure’s flagship Axient Digital wireless system, providing real-time, two-way communication between receiver and transmitter. Once synced, the transmitter remains paired to the receiver every time it is powered on, allowing for automated radio frequency (RF) set up and remote parameter adjustments.

SLX-D+ is compatible with existing SLX-D systems and introduces a new half-rack dual receiver; the system’s various components will ship in February with the option to select key wireless configurations for a variety of applications, including handheld bodypack systems and a portable system option. Rechargeable batteries and charging accessories are available separately.