Shure Unveils Microflex MX415DUAL Cartridge Microphone

Shure has introduced its new Microflex MX415DUAL Cartridge Gooseneck Microphone, intended for use on live events, broadcast recording feeds and more.

Chicago, IL (August 18, 2021)—Shure has introduced its new Microflex MX415DUAL Cartridge Gooseneck Microphone, intended for use on live events, speeches, broadcast recording feeds and other critical-use cases.

Mounted to a single, flexible gooseneck, the low-profile dual cartridge housing actually contains two cardioid cartridges, each sending signal to a separate output preamp, thus providing multi-feed audio without a visible cluster of microphones, aiding in a streamlined appearance for presenters.

Each audio signal path on the Microflex MX415DUAL Cartridge Gooseneck Microphone is completely isolated with its own ground to ensure that electrical interference is not transferred between mics. Integrated CommShield technology is onboard to help reject RF interference from mobile devices, resulting in a clean signal.

The dual cardioid Microflex cartridges are interchangeable with other Microflex polar patterns for additional flexibility. The microphone features two 5-foot (1.5 meter) cables exiting from the

bottom, terminating in two TQG 4-pin female connectors. There are two external in-line preamps with 3-pin XLR connectors; along with a foam windscreen and mesh ball grille included for pop protection, an included shock mount provides more than 20 dB of isolation from surface vibration noise. A full accessory kit is included to accommodate temporary or permanent installations.