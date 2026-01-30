Slate Digital ML-2A VMS Mics Launch

Los Angeles, CA (January 30, 2026)—Slate Digital launched the latest in its Virtual Microphone System—the ML-2A factory-matched pair of small-diaphragm cardioid condenser microphones—at NAMM 2026.

​The pair of ML-2A mics with included mounting bar were developed from the original ML-2. According to Slate, its aim with the new mics is to provide expanded dynamic range and sonic detail for instrument capture in mono or stereo use. The microphones include -20 dB pad and bass roll-off switches to handle high-SPL sources.

Combined with the VMS plug-in, ML-2A offers users a library of classic, modern, and workhorse microphones ranging from studio go-to models to more rare and unique mics that can add character to recordings. Users can audition sounds while recording, and change the modeled mic later during the mixing process if need be, to find the ‘right’ sound for each project.

VMS currently includes 27 microphone models and counting, including fundamentals such as the S-57 and S-421 dynamics, ribbon microphones like the S-121, small-diaphragm condensers in the form of the S-451 and S-222, and large-diaphragm condensers such as the S-414 and S-67. The various models can be mixed and matched or blended as needed to create distinct sounds for each source and enable modification of the proximity effect to further adjust the tone. Additional color and vintage saturation can also be added via the Virtual Preamps Collection.

The ML-2A matched pairs are available now for $399.