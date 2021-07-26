Smaart v8.5 Update Unveiled by Rational Acoustics

Rational Acoustics has released Smaart v8.5, a major update that includes an overhauled Impulse Response Mode, new features and more.

Woodstock, CT (July 26, 2021)—Rational Acoustics has released Smaart v8.5, the first major update to its flagship Smaart v8 measurement platform since before the pandemic. The update includes a major overhaul of Impulse Response Mode, new features and improvements related to SPL measurements, a new “Advanced Delay Finder”, enhancements to multiple features related to Transfer Function measurements, and numerous bug and crash fixes.

In previous versions of the software, only one IR measurement could be managed at a time by the Impulse Response Mode; now, in Smaart v8.5, users can measure, view and manipulate multiple IR measurements simultaneously.

According to Rational Acoustics, the new user experience in Smaart v8.5 IR Mode is now similar to the existing Real Time Mode, aiding the capture and analyzation of multiple Impulse Responses. Other improvements to the IR Mode include new IR Data Bar, IR Plot Legend, IR Spectrograph controls and improved Speech Transmission Index (STI) calculation dialog.

SPL measurement improvements include the ability to create SPL log file summary reports in color pdf format and the option to automatically open an email client and attach the SPL report upon generation. Additions and improvements to alarm levels and indicators, as well as logging and Leq measurement options, have also been included.

The new Advanced Delay Finder dialog is a modeless window that contains more advanced filtering and analysis capabilities than the prior versions, allowing for octave-filtered delay measurements with user-adjustable center frequencies.

In a nod to emerging standard M-Noise Procedure, currently under AES Standards development, new features are available for measuring loudspeaker maximum linear sound levels, including MTW+, a new version of the MTW (Multi Time Window) Transfer Function process which eliminates high frequency data gaps in the current MTW calculation pipeline, an unweighted Peak sound level metric, as well as support for importing Meyer Sound SIM 3 project (.bin) files via the “Import ASCII” dialog

