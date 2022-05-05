Solid State Logic DeEss Debuts

SSL has introduced its new DeEss plug-in, providing corrective tools for sibilance reduction and high-frequency control.

The plug-in’s workflow tools include automatic auditioning and a built-in control for rejuvenating de-essed signals that need brightening. A relative threshold algorithm allows the user to change the input level of a signal without a destructive effect on the response of the de-esser.

The SSL DeEss plug-in allows users to target either the mid or side components of a signal, or toggle in automatic oversampling and lookahead options. It also features presets for different vocal types (Tenor, Alto, Soprano) as well as instrument processing.

DeEss’s ‘Split’ and ‘Broadband’ processing modes allow a variety of filtering options for frequency specific de-essing, and users can ‘Blend’ between them for a desired balance. The filters can be switched out independently, so users can audition either shelf or bandpass options depending on what is required.

The plug-in is available under perpetual license or via subscription to the SSL Complete Bundle, which currently offers 19 Solid State Logic plug-ins for $14.99 per month.