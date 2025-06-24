Solid State Logic Launches Oracle Recording Console

Oxford, England (June 24, 2025)—An Oracle is defined as something that can predict the future, but in the recording world, it’s going to mean Solid State Logic’s aptly named new recording desk. Officially dubbed Oracle – A Future Analogue Console, SSL’s latest offering is just that: an analog desk intended to fit into the digital recording studios of the future. Helping it keep up with the fast pace of modern DAW-oriented workflows, the desk features what SSL is calling ActiveAnalogue technology—complete recall and reset across the desk at a moment’s notice.

As a fully analog in-line mixing console, Oracle has the same footprint of SSL’s compact, AWS-sized desks, but sports large-console capabilities, able to handle up to 112 inputs at mixdown. Available with 24 or 48 mono line-in channels, the desk has a flexible channel architecture with four stereo mix busses, 16 track busses, 10 aux busses and 16 stereo ‘Flex’ groups. Helping it fit into modern digital-oriented workflows, Oracle has advanced DAW control with SSL 360 integration, and SSL reports the desk is “immersive mix ready.”

Oracle’s main calling card, however, is its ActiveAnalogue technology, which provides complete recall of all processing, routing, gain and pan settings. Allowing users to instantly switch between mixing or tracking set-ups, ActiveAnalogue guides SSL’s analog processing and summing with precise adjustment and an active recallable control system. By taking manual recall of the analog desk out of the picture, Oracle is expected to raise a studio’s potential throughput while still being able to offer the sonic signature of analog.

Many of SSL’s traditional sonic imprints can be found onboard Oracle as well, as the desk brings to bear the company’s PureDrive mic preamps and their harmonic drive technology, as well as Origin’s current-driven busses. Aural traces of legacy SSL desks are present too, in the form of a SSL 4-Band parametric EQ with switchable E/G Series curves. All the analog circuitry is housed in a 13U 19” rack—or multiple racks, if needed—which can be located remotely, in the control room or under the console itself.

Not everything is analog-oriented with Oracle; sure to be a crowd-pleaser, the console’s screens give users the option of using traditional VU or plasma ‘style’ metering. Also helping the desk integrate into speedy, deadline-oriented workflows is the O-Control App, an offline tool for prepping sessions and configuring the console in advance.

SSL launches Oracle today with great fanfare as the focus of four livestreams from four notable studios around the world—the UK’s Real World Studio in Bath; Lush Hub studio in Tokyo, Japan; DMT Facility in Beijing, China; and Jungle City Studios in New York—each held at 3PM local time.