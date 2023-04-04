Solid State Logic System T for Music Debuts

Oxford, UK (April 4, 2023)—Solid State Logic’s System T production system has been handling immersive audio workflows in post houses for years, so perhaps it was inevitable that SSL would tweak it to address music and immersive music production—and then debut the result, System T for Music.

System T offers both channel and object-based workflows for immersive music production, supporting various immersive audio formats including Dolby Atmos Music, specifically with 7.1.2 beds. Individual channel and bus formats are configurable up to 7.1.4. 3D panning, with both XYZ and rotational Theta pan modes is provided, while integrated object control is provided for DAW-hosted panner plug-ins, including the Dolby Atmos Music Panner.

Onboard are the SSL bus compressor in 7.1.2 format, multiband compressors, dynamic EQs, tape echo, modulation tools, reverbs, VHD saturation, transient shaper and more. Compressor and gate link buses allow grouped processing across discrete object paths , while dedicated LFE-only bus routing simplifies object signal flow to the LFE bus.

System T’s monitor section provides up to 9.1.6 control room monitoring, with support for additional speaker sets allowing reference comparison. A pair of 24-way external source selectors and two monitoring insert points provide source selection, including monitoring from the Dolby Atmos Renderer. An in-built binaural encoder can provide an immersive representation when monitoring on headphones.

The flagship S500 large-format modular console can be specified with a custom combination of 16 to 384 premium faders, responsive multi-gesture touchscreens and a master section. The S300 offers a mid-size, fixed frame console in 16, 32 and 48 fader configurations. Dedicated fader tiles can be combined with touchscreens for smaller production suites. The S500 console features the ability to switch the inbuilt touchscreen display from the console view to a DAW screen, renderer or any other external screen connection.

System T’s Tempest Engines provide real time digital audio processing across up to 800 audio channels with full SSL dynamics, EQ and 3D panning, plus an Effects Rack. The Tempest Engine’s architecture allows engineers to start with a blank canvas and configure channels, buses, sends and inserts as needed, as well as allowing them to be changed later on. Patching and routing can be managed directly from the console software. Everything can then be saved as a fully recallable setup, or template for future sessions.

System T’s digital audio handling is built around 64-bit floating point processing and uses the company’s patented ‘SolidClock’ technology to reduce jitter. Also onboard is advanced Dante and AoIP integration, allowing thousands of I/O to be routed, stored, and recalled instantly from the console surface.

The System T for Music will debut in the SSL booth at the NAB Show.