Solid State Logic X-Limit Plug-In Debuts

Oxford, England (August 3, 2022)—Solid State Logic has launched its latest plug-in, X-Limit, the fifth new plug-in added to the SSL Complete subscription program. Applicable for recording, mixing, mastering and live sound, X-Limit helps increase the loudness of tracks, buses and masters, reportedly without clipping.

X-Limit provides the user with visual feedback and various sonic options. The steering and ducking meters indicate how the limiting process might influence the stereo image of a signal and provides visual feedback on how to minimize stereo degradation while using the channel link control. Meanwhile, the all-in-one waveform and threshold display lets users set the threshold and ceiling against the incoming signal level. As a universal binary, X-Limit features Apple M1 Native support.

A True Peak mode engages SSL’s True Peak algorithm, ensuring that inter-sample peaks are effectively limited, and providing momentary and max True Peak value readouts. Users can pick from four limiter characteristics, including Transparent, Glue, Punch and Auto, providing options as needed. A Gain Lock allows users to lock the applied gain to quickly demo different presets and styles for any given source material, while Mix Control enables users to dial back the effect of the limiter adding punch.

Released as part of the SSL Complete subscription, X-Limit is also available for $99, with an introductory price of $69 through August 28. It is available in VST2, VST3, AAX and AU formats, and as noted, is part of the SSL Complete subscription from $14.99 per month.