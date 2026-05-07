SoliderSound Go-Splitter Pro Offers On-Device Stem Separation

New York, NY (May 7, 2026)—Separating audio files into multiple stems is an ever-improving science, but more often than not, it requires uploading your file to the cloud, where the heavy processing is done elsewhere. For many pros, however, sending a file into the world is simply not an option due to security issues.

Into that breach jumps SoliderSound, which is launching Go-Splitter Pro, a non-subscription, production-focused stem separation app that processes audio entirely on your macOS Apple Silicon or Windows machine.

While SoliderSound offers a free Go-Splitter app too, Go-Splitter Pro is a substantially expanded version specifically designed for producers, engineers, remixers, and post-production pros. According to the company, the Pro version runs a higher-precision on-device separation engine that delivers cleaner stems with fewer artifacts than the free version, aiming for tighter vocal isolation, less bleed in drum and bass stems, and a cleaner “Other” bucket.

Features in Pro include automatic BPM and musical key detection; a Bulk Processing queue; various tempo tools; a Speed/Pitch FX engine for time/pitch moves; and per-stem MIDI export. Exports go out as either a clean folder of .WAVs and .MIDIs for DAW drops or a ZIP bundle for client handoff.

Go-Splitter Pro is now available at solidersound.com for an introductory price of $45 until May 25, 2026.