Soma Antes Up Effects with Upcoming Warp

Due out in early 2026, Soma Laboratory’s Warp aims to provide Spatial, Special and Dynamic effects to anything you plug into it.

Warsaw, Poland (November 4, 2025)—Known primarily for its experimental synths, Soma Laboratory is readying a different product for early 2026: Warp, a multi-purpose audio processing unit with 15 types of manually controlled effects.

Intended for processing various acoustic and electronic instruments, Warp can impart its own imprint on guitars, vocals, strings, synthesizers, drums or entire mixes in a live or studio environment.

Warp’s Spatial Effects section provides users with effects ranging from traditional reverbs to granular, experimental algorithms, employing pitch-shifting, reverse and micro-loops. Most of the spatial effects feature extremely long decay times, and using feedback ratios above 1, it is possible to drive the algorithm into self-oscillation. To keep the sound under control with reasonable headroom and tonal aesthetic, all the generative algorithms include dedicated modules to automatically control feedback and sound levels.

The Special Effects section includes a flanger, sample rate/bit reduction and vintage tape simulation. All special effects include unusual functions according to Soma. Lastly, the unit’s Dynamic Effects include compressors, distortions and filters. All the effects in this category can be applied to submixes such as drums or rhythm section, or to an entire mix. These effects, too, have their own unique functions.

The unit uses 24-bit /48 KHz AD/DA audio converters, features stereo inputs and outputs, and is compatible with both balanced and non-balanced connections. All of the sound processing is 32-bit digital, including the Mix control.

Warp will be shipping early next year for roughly $650.