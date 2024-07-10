Sommer Cable TT-Phone Studio Patch Panel Debuts

Straubenhardt, Germany (July 9, 2024)—Sommer Cable has introduced the new TT-Phone studio patch panel—the PBA1-TT96-S—intended for professional recording facilities, home studios and broadcast applications.

The TT-Phone studio patch panel provides a modicum of sockets in a diminutive space, maximizing the face of the panel to provide as many connection options as possible. The sockets are plated with palladium-silver, housing self-cleaning contacts with the aim of ensuring clear signal transmission and durability. Each socket has five solder lugs that allow flexible connections in all normalization variants.

The patch panel has fixtures at the top and bottom for labeling with 9-mm-high paper strips. A built-in strain relief bracket on the rear side adds stability and protection for the connectors. The one-rack-unit-sized panel patch panel provides users with 96 patch points that can be integrated into any rack.

Along with the TT-Phone studio patch release, Sommer has also introduced the SYC1-3501 module, offering 16 patch points on a module measuring 1 WU (width unit) for installation in Sysboxx housings or the Syspan5-XL 1 HU rack tray. On the rear side, four 14-pin tray connectors are available for cabling arrangements with the Sysboxx ribbon cable system. Jumpers can be used to define all normalization and grounding variants for each channel.

In addition to the patch panel and Sysboxx modules, the solder socket is available as a single HI-TT-Phone-F plug, allowing adaptations and extensions to any studio cabling system.