Sommer Cable Unspools SC-Elephant SPM3215 Loudspeaker Cable

Straubenhardt, Germany (June 10, 2024)—German cable manufacturer Sommer Cable takes on loudspeakers with its new 32-core SC-Elephant SPM3215 loudspeaker cable.

Its main application lies in the connection between line array speakers and the latest generation of 16-channel amplifiers whereby each speaker is individually addressed. The cable is intended to be a reliable connection solution for (semi)professional PA/sound systems or large sound reinforcement systems.

The cable features torsion-free stranding within a compact diameter of 20.3 mm. The SC-Elephant SPM3215 speaker cable guarantees a high number of bending cycles and therefore a long service life. The low impedance aids loss-free transmission. The cable is also oil-repellent to standard oils, UV-resistant and flexible even at low temperatures, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Sommer cable uses Hicon Tourlock connectors with gold-plated crimp contacts and offers two different versions—one with anti-kink screw connection or alternatively with an aluminum screw connection, including a stainless-steel strain relief mesh. Custom lengths and special configurations are possible.

The cable is also available as a fan-out version, designed with a full-fledged SC-Elephant SPM825 and connected using ultrasonic splicing technology in a Glandmaster protective housing.

Sommer Cable, based in Straubenhardt, Germany, was founded in 1999. The product range with its own brands Hicon, Cardinal DVM and SYSBOXX includes cable bulkware, connectors, connection cables, individually customizable distribution systems as well as active components.