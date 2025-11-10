Sommer Unwraps Waterproof SC-AQUA Cable

Santa Rose, CA (November 10, 2025)—It’s almost winter, and that means any installed cable that could potentially get wet probably will. With that in mind, Sommer Cable has introduced and is shipping its new Aqua Marinex line of aramid-reinforced 110-ohm microphone cable for permanent installation in damp areas and in water up to 65 feet deep.

According to Sommer Cable, its SC-Aqua Marinex Aramid Mikro14 microphone cable is watertight largely due to its special waterblocking tape. The new cable can be used for a variety of applications, from installation in amusement parks, sports arenas and wildlife parks to utilization in OB vans near coastal locations or in maritime buildings.

The 6.2 mm cable diameter is uniform throughout a cable’s run and the cables employ strain relief in the form of the manufacturer’s HI-Marlin connectors that are IP67 rated. The outer jacket is said to be resistant to salt water, fresh water, UV radiation and microbes, making it appropriate for outdoor use. Meanwhile, internal aramid fibers provide tension relief when suspending microphones, but also offer additional protection against rodents.

The SC-Aqua cable is also said to be abrasion-proof, cold-flexible, reel-able and suited for 110-ohm applications such as AES/EBU or 3-pin DMX transmission.