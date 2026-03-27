Sonarworks Launches SoundID Tools App

New York, NY (March 27, 2026)—Sonarworks has introduced the free SoundID Tools mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. Developed in conjunction with Dolby, the new app aims to foster accurate and consistent Dolby Atmos headphone monitoring by helping users create personalized spatial audio profiles.

The app can be used to create a Dolby Headphone Personalization profile—essentially a HRTF (Head-Related Transfer Function) profile—taking into account how the shapes of a user’s head and ears affect the way the user hears sound.

The app uses a device’s camera to see and analyze the user’s head and ears, and then generate the profile, calibrated to how the user specifically perceives spatial audio since no two people hear a soundstage the same way. The resulting profile can be applied to Dolby Atmos Renderer & Dolby Atmos rendering in supported DAWs to improve spatial and tonal accuracy when mixing on headphones.

According to Sonarworks, direction, distance, and height in the user’s headphone mix will be more precisely perceived when experienced through the profile, ideally resulting in more accurate mixes. The personalized profile is compatible with Dolby Atmos rendering tools, including the Dolby Atmos Renderer standalone app and native Dolby Atmos rendering in supported DAWs such as DaVinci Resolve.