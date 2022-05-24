Sonarworks SoundID Reference for Multichannel Debuts

San Francisco, CA (May, 24 2022)—Sonarworks has unveiled SoundID Reference for Multichannel — software for setting up multichannel mix spaces, reportedly providing accurate speaker measurements and calibration for audio systems from stereo up to 9.1.6 channels.

With SoundID Reference for Multichannel, users can measure and calibrate a multichannel setup in less than an hour. Designed for intuitive use, the software simplifies speaker measurement by way of using a patented microphone location technology and streamlined process. The process is based around a plug-in application that also allows users to export calibration profiles to common multichannel hardware, including Avid MTRX with SPQ DSP, ​​Avid MTRX Studio, ​​DAD AX32 with SPQ DSP, ​​Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite, and more.

“Calibration of multichannel setup is crucial for efficient and accurate monitoring,” said Martins Popelis, Co-founder and CPO of Sonarworks. “If the frequency response of the speakers in the room is not matched, sound objects change their sound as you pan them across the room. If delays of the channels are not aligned, sound from speakers arrives to your ears at different times inevitably destroying the soundstage. If your multichannel setup is not calibrated, it’s difficult to produce content that translates well outside your personal room. That’s what drove us to create this product that allows anyone to calibrate multichannel system on their own, thus improving the quality and speed of the creative work, enabling considerably better translation of spatial mixes between studios and to end-user devices.”

SoundID Reference for Multichannel is available for purchase or upgrade. The software with the measurement microphone is available for $549, and $499 without the microphone. Current users can upgrade from SoundID Reference for $249 or Reference 4 for $299.