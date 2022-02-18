Sonnect Sound Bullet – Product of the Week

The Sound Bullet from Sonnect is an interesting little device that allows an engineer to perform a variety of audio test functions.

Built into a portable, pocket-size package, the Sound Bullet from Sonnect is an interesting little device that allows an engineer to perform a variety of audio test functions or troubleshooting on-the-spot without need for additional gear.

Featuring protruding XLR male and XLR female connectors that can be plugged straight into a mic panel, snake or DI, the Sound Bullet is capable of testing continuity of a balanced cable on all three pins, and can also check for 48 VDC phantom power, individually metered on pins 2 and 3. Phantom detected within range of the DIN 45596 voltage standard (48V ± 4V) will cause the 48V LEDs to illuminate steadily. If phantom power measures between 24 and 44 VDC, the LED indicators flash slowly. The female XLR jack can measure incoming audio and display the results via two LEDs which indicate signal exceeding -25 dBu (“SG”) and +10 dBu (“PK”).

Any signal plugged into the Sound Bullet’s female XLR or ¼-inch jack can be reproduced by the internal speaker. Inserting a 3.5mm plug into the headphone jack automatically mutes the speaker and routes the signal to the headphone jack. A volume knob on the side panel adjusts volume of both the speaker and the headphone feed.

The ¼-inch connector can be switched to function as an output and can be used to send signal from the generator to, for example, a direct box. Signal generator output level can be set to -10, -20 or -40 dBu, pink noise, or a 1kHz sine wave; the test signal can also be routed to the speaker or the headphone jack.

The Sound Bullet is powered via internal battery that can be charged using a standard 5V/500 mA USB charger with a micro-USB connector. Charge time is approximately one hour, and the device can be used while charging.

Additional applications for the Sound Bullet include troubleshooting guitar effect pedalboards, and testing IEM systems, as well as broadcast or recording feeds.