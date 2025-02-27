Sony’s Nevion Launches Virtuoso SoniX

Oslo, Norway, (February 27, 2025)—Sony’s Nevion has launched Virtuoso SoniX, a high-density converter for audio signals between AES3/Analog and MADI, allowing a greater number of audio sources to be interfaced with the Virtuoso media node.

A key component of Sony’s Networked Live offering, Nevion Virtuoso is used to transport, process, and monitor signals in real-time. One of its core capabilities, known as Tune, is audio processing, which includes flexible routing/mono shuffling and per-channel control of polarity, gain, delay and mixing. While Virtuoso can process many audio signals in a single unit, a limiting factor can be the physical interfaces required for inputs and outputs that are not IP based.

Virtuoso SoniX allows users to interface a mix of analog and digital audio signals, as well as GPI, to Virtuoso. SoniX has an optical interface that allows it to be placed in low noise areas, away from other noisier processing equipment.

Virtuoso SoniX offers a choice of three configurations, with up to 64 inputs/outputs: digital only, analog audio only, or mix of both audio types. In addition, Virtuoso SoniX supports 16 isolated GPI (input and output capable) interfaces. The GPI signals are embedded into the MADI audio stream.

Virtuoso SoniX will be on display at the NAB Show in the Networked Live area of Sony’s booth N439.