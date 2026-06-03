Sound Particles Releases Creative Panning Sequencer

Sound Particles has released Beat Panner, a creative panning sequencer that enables sounds to move in sync with the beat of a stereo or immersive track.

Leiria, Portugal (June 3, 2026)—Audio tool developer Sound Particles has released Beat Panner, a creative panning sequencer that enables sounds to move in sync with the beat of a stereo or immersive track.

Beat Panner allows producers, musicians, DJs, sound designers and mixing engineers to create their own movement patterns that can even be synced with the song, opening a new creative approach to panning and movement in music, sound design and post-production.

Key features include step-based sequencing supporting the creation of movement patterns with up to 32 steps per channel. Up to four independent sequence patterns are available in a single instance, providing variation and contrast; for example, a chorus can have a completely different energy than the verses. The transitions between those variations can be smooth or sharp and rhythmic.

A built-in mixer with virtual center control and multiple stereo and 3D views allows users to visualize and position. Dozens of professional presets are included, or users can select the Random Dice tool to explore new combinations. Beat Panner supports mono, stereo and more than 30 multichannel formats, including 5.1, 7.1.2, 7.1.4, 9.1.6, IMAX 12.0, NHK 22.2 and 360 RA.

Beat Panner is now available at soundparticles.com with a 30-day free trial and introductory pricing of $149 (regularly $199).