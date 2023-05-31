SoundFlow Cloud Pro 5.4 Debuts

Los Angeles, CA (May 31, 2023)—SoundFlow has introduced version 5.4 of its flagship workflow automation product, SoundFlow Cloud Pro. The 5.4 upgrade includes iZotope RX integration, Meta Commands, Stream Deck Plus & Pedal support, Scheps MOMDeck, EUCON integration, and a first-to-market Virtual Assistant.

SoundFlow Cloud Pro provides control over a DAW, automating click-heavy tasks and assigning functions to a button on a touch surface, MIDI or Stream Deck controller. More than 2,000 prebuilt macros, commands, and decks are available to cover major functions of Pro Tools and iZotope RX.

With the introduction of iZotope RX Integration, there are now more than 30 pre-installed iZotope RX decks designed for Stream Deck or a touch surface. Along with that, there are 300-plus built-in commands and customizable presets, and users can access all iZotope RX menu items with a click.

Elsewhere in SoundFlow 5.4, users can recall iZotope RX Module, Module Chain Presets and Batch Processor presets; Open, Learn, Render, and Close iZotope RX modules; select Edit tools on the fly; and send audio from Pro Tools to RX to process it with RX modules, then return it to Pro Tools.

Meanwhile, the new meta commands allow users to configure dynamic decks using functionality from different SoundFlow integrations. Each meta command can render its icon dynamically to show feedback from the computer, so that the icon on a Stream Deck or mobile device always precisely reflects the value in the app it’s controlling.

Stream Deck Plus knobs can be assigned to control things like system volume, Pro Tools faders, Soundminer volume, Soundly volume, talkback mics, A/B listening, and more.

The newly added Virtual Assistant lets users hold down a key, Stream Deck button or foot pedal while speaking; the Virtual Assistant will automatically type what is said, including punctuation, into whichever app it is focused.

The Scheps MOMDeck is a virtual MOM emulator Deck by Andrew Scheps that allows users to control DADman from Stream Decks and other hardware devices.

The new SoundFlow 5.4 update, including iZotope RX, Meta Commands and support for Stream Deck Plus & Pedal, is free for all SoundFlow Cloud Pro, Business or Enterprise users. The Scheps MOMDeck is a paid app, available on the SoundFlow App Store. The Virtual Assistant app is a free app available on the SoundFlow App Store.