Soyuz 023 Brass Black Microphone Limited Edition Launched

Los Angeles, CA (May 2, 2022)—Expanding its Brass Black Series, Soyuz Microphones is applying the same bluing process to create a special edition 023 Brass Black microphone.

“When we launched the initial Brass Black Series with the 017 TUBE and FET in 2021, we were blown away by the reaction of our customers and retailers,” says Marc Kuzio of Soyuz Microphones. “We knew we would continue the series at some point, and the next logical step was the 023 Bomblet.”

The bluing process for the 023 Brass Black is unusual. The team at Soyuz utilizes an upgraded brass version of the microphone’s traditional body and subjects it to a passivation process to achieve its unique hue and patina. By oxidizing the brass, a protective coat of magnetite is formed on the mic’s body.

Aside from its appearance and upgraded body, the 023 Brass Black is the same microphone as the standard version—a FET large diaphragm condenser intended to capture everything from guitar cabs and kick drums to vocals and strings.

“The 023 is a special microphone; it’s a design we hold near and dear to our hearts,” Kuzio says. “Our customers love the current version of the microphone and those who are lucky enough to get their hands on the Brass Black version will feel the exact same way.”

There will only be 80 023 Brass Black microphones made in total.