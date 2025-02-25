SSL 18 Rackmount Interface Debuts

Solid State Logic’s latest offering is its new SSL 18 rackmount USB audio interface, a single 19” rack unit that can be used for a desktop set-up or at the heart of a professional studio.

New York, NY (February 25, 2025)—Solid State Logic’s latest offering is its new SSL 18 rackmount USB audio interface. As a single 19” rack unit, SSL 18 can be used for a desktop set-up or at the heart of a professional studio, and sports 32-bit/192 kHz converters and dynamic range performance of 120 dB across all of its microphone, line-level and instrument inputs. The unit features a125 dB dynamic range on its monitor and line outputs, and its integrated high-current amplifier has dual headphone outputs offering 120 dB dynamic range.

The unit has eight SSL-designed mic preamplifiers with switchable Mic/Line configuration; each input can be flipped into Legacy 4K Analogue Enhancement Mode, which adds analog saturation and a high-frequency boost, allowing users to access the 4000 series sonic character. Inputs 1 and 2 are located on the front panel and offer instrument/Hi-Z inputs to capture DI’d guitars and vintage synths/drum machines.

The SSL 18 comes equipped with 10 balanced line-level outputs located on the rear of the unit. Line outputs 1&2 and 3&4 can be configured to +9 or +24 dBu, ensuring compatibility with a variety of studio monitors and vintage equipment. Outputs 3 to 10 operate at +24 dBu, making them suitable for integrating professional outboard equipment. All outputs are DC-coupled and capable of sending Control Voltage (CV) to synthesizers and/or modular rigs. Additionally, SSL 18 features configurable analog insert points for inputs 1 and 2.

The SSL 18 also features a full monitoring control section with talkback input. Line outputs 1&2 and 3&4 offer alternative speaker switching with Alt Speaker and Cut controls located directly on the front panel. The talkback input can be flipped into LINE mode for processing the audio through the SSL Listen Mic Compressor.

The SSL 18 is scalable to meet the needs of any user; the mic or line level I/O count can be increased by 18 channels using its ADAT and S/PDIF connections. Also, SSL 18’s dedicated Word Clock output provides clocking for integrating any external digital devices.

Fuel your creativity > SSL Production Pack and Complete Access

SSL 18 comes bundled with the SSL Production Pack, featuring virtual instruments, plug-ins, samples and DAWs, including Harrison Mixbus 10. Additionally, users receive an extended 6-month trial of Complete Access which includes every plug-in from SSL, Slate Digital and Harrison Audio.

SSL 18 is priced at $1,199.