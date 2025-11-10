SSL Acoustifier Plug-In Debuts

Oxford, UK (November 10, 2025)—Solid State Logic’s latest software offering is Acoustifier, a D.I.-to-mic simulation plug-in that imparts the sound of a dual-microphone setup, as well as EQ, compression and reverb, on a dry acoustic guitar D.I. signal.

Intended for use in situations where capturing a guitar’s natural tone with high-quality microphones is not an option, Acoustifier’s tone modelling allows users to select a guitar body type with a choice between three classic microphone styles, delivering an emulation of a stereo studio recording. Guitar model shapes offered include two dreadnought variations, a jumbo/large body and a concert/orchestra model. Further, users can choose between three microphone types: dynamic, condenser, or ribbon. A range of mic configurations are also available, including XY and spaced pair setups, with the option to blend body and neck microphone signals.

Acoustifier includes a built-in EQ and real-time frequency analyzer. At its core is a quick-access tilt band for shifting the tonal balance toward the high or low end. The EQ also features high-pass and low-pass filters, along with three customizable mid bands. All adjustments are made via a node-based EQ graph.

Acoustifier features an onboard reverb engine intended to provide depth and space to a dry guitar signal. Derived from SSL FlexVerb’s reverb algorithms, Acoustifier’s built-in reverb offers a curated selection of room, chamber, plate and hall reverb types. As included is an integrated reverb ducking feature, which reduces reverb level in response to the guitar, whether sourced from the D.I. path, a pre-reverb tap or an external sidechain.

Acoustifier also features an integrated compressor section. An Auto-Gain feature level-matches adjustments, while a dedicated Mix control allows parallel compression blending. Also, the compressor can be placed post-reverb if desired.

Acoustifier can be accessed in SSL’s Complete Access Bundle subscription ($19.99/month), or purchased at an introductory price of $49.