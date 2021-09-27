SSL Fusion Plug-ins Launch

Oxford, England (September 27, 2021) — Solid State Logic has released two new plug-ins—the SSL Fusion Vintage Drive and the SSL Fusion Stereo Image. The pair kick off a new line of plug-ins modeled on the company’s Fusion analogue hardware processor

The SSL Fusion Vintage Drive plug-in is modelled on the Vintage Drive section of the SSL Fusion, bringing its non-linear saturation circuit characteristics directly to the DAW. The Density and Drive controls on the plug-in interact to produce harmonics, soft-clipping and natural compression, aiming to recall the sound of pushing an analog console into its tonal ‘sweet spot.’

Meanwhile, the SSL Fusion Stereo Image plug-in, also modelled on the SSL Fusion hardware unit with reference to the original analogue circuit designs, offers Width and Space controls that allow users to access a digital version of the Fusion’s mid-side circuit for spatial manipulation of the stereo field.

The two Fusion plug-ins will be joined in the coming months by additional Fusion processing offerings—Violet EQ, HF Compressor and Transformer. In addition to the new Fusion series, SSL’s immediate software roadmap includes tape echo, delay and de-esser processing plug-ins, all expected to be released before the end of March 2022. All the plug-ins are or will be compatible with all major DAWs and computer operating systems, and support VST2, VST3, AAX and AU plug-in formats.

Nigel Beaumont, SSL’s Managing Director, comments, “This announcement demonstrates our commitment to provide SSL legacy and future production tools to a wider audience of music production and audio creatives with plug-in versions. By providing different ownership options, we are also simplifying how users can evaluate and then invest in this hugely-expanding suite of authentic SSL creative software tools.”

All Fusion standalone perpetual licenses will be priced at $199 and will be available with an early adopters 25% discount for the first 30 days from their launch. Alternatively, they will be available as part of the SSL Complete Subscription Bundle ($14.99 per month).