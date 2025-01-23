SSL Live V6, System T Flypack TCA Set to Launch

SSL has been readying both its upcoming SSL Live V6 operating system and the System T Flypack TCA.

New York, NY (January 23, 2025)—Solid State Logic plans to have a number of new offerings at next month’s ISE 2025 show in Barcelona, including the latest edition of the SSL Live’s operating system, V6. The convention will be held at Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, February 4 through 7.

The new SSL Live V6 software update will bring numerous studio tools to the live stage. The Fusion effect rack emulates five circuits from SSL’s Fusion hardware, delivering tonal color. The Path Compressor Mix Control introduces parallel compression directly to channels and buses, while updates to the TaCo app allow engineers to remotely control the SSL Sourcerer and Blitzer modules. Further, enhanced Dante Routing Modes provide system-wide integration across ShowFile Saved and Outside of ShowFile setups.

The new software will be demoed on an SSL L650 console, the brand’s flagship live desk. Advanced routing capabilities make it suitable for touring setups—supporting up to eight SuperAnalogue MADI stageboxes via the Blacklight II Concentrator interface—or installed sound systems with full Dante routing for multi-room configurations. All this is available through SSL Live Bundles, a cost-effective solution providing complete systems optimized for touring, installed sound, and church audio.

Also on the SSL stand will be the SSL System T Flypack TCA, offering production tools for music and content creation.