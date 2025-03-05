SSL System T V4.1 Update Released

Oxford, UK (March 5, 2025)—Solid State Logic has released its latest System T software update with the arrival of V4., whichn can be downloaded free from its website. The new update adds support for 9.1.6 channel paths, an expanded FX Rack including Fusion, Blitzer, and Sourcerer, a ‘Dual Channel View’ mode in the Tempest Control App (TCA) and more.

V4.1 arrives with new 9.1.2, 9.1.4, and 9.1.6 channel path and bus formats, enabling enhanced workflows for object bed mixing and content creation for fixed auditorium installations with advanced speaker configurations. These formats include dedicated metering, with separated height channels. Advanced fold-down controls are offered for downmixing, while the dedicated Spill function provides access to individual path elements.

Under the new update, more tools have been added to the built-in FX, including Fusion, Blitzer and Sourcerer. Fusion emulates the five circuits of SSL’s Fusion hardware: Vintage Drive, Violet EQ, HF Compressor, Stereo Image, and Transformer. Meanwhile, Blitzer is a compressor offering everything from soft saturation to explosive limiting, while Sourcerer enhances primary source isolation by removing ambient noise in real time.

In addition to the FX Rack additions, every processing path now features a compressor Mix control, aiding parallel compression by blending compressed and uncompressed signals directly within the path dynamics section.

Elsewhere, the Tempest Control App (TCA) delivers the full System T feature set and interface, offering various installation options provided by the separation of the control elements. A new dual-screen Channel View allows simultaneous control of 32 paths, while adding two Desktop Fader Tiles enables configurations to be built into portable, remote or desktop installations.

The new V4.1 software update is available now as a free download for the entire System T broadcast production platform.