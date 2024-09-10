SSL to Debut New Products at IBC 2024

Solid State Logic will launch two System T fader tiles and new Tempest Control App (TCA) packages at this year's IBC.

Amsterdam (September 9, 2024)—Solid State Logic will launch two System T fader tiles and new Tempest Control App (TCA) packages at this year’s IBC in Amsterdam, where System T Cloud and the S400 work surface will make their European debuts.

The new System T fader tiles, available in desktop and furniture configurations, deliver control of up to 15 layers with four banks per layer, giving rapid access to up to 960 paths via dedicated layer and bank buttons.

The new desktop fader tile is a portable System T control interface in a cost-effective package. Designed for flypack, remote production, or applications where a temporary or portable control solution is beneficial, the System T desktop fader tile can be built into a case for traveling or quickly deployed in multi-purpose facilities lacking the space for permanent audio console installation.

The furniture fader tile, designed to be installed into custom furniture, offers the same control as the fader tile in the S500 console range, and is designed for applications such as automated newsroom production, general-purpose studio production and custom flypack configurations. Combined with a System T master tile, it can create a control solution for larger productions.

Both desktop and furniture fader tiles are compatible with all other elements from the System T range and create control solutions for TE1, TE2 and Virtual Tempest Engines alongside Tempest Control App (TCA) and are capable of delivering the full power of System T.

SSL’s new ​TCA packages consist of pre-configured systems tailored to suit applications and create turnkey systems for new users looking to move to the System T platform or existing users expanding their current system. ​

System T Cloud is a virtualized audio mixing solution for live-to-air broadcast that enables management of live productions from multiple venues via the cloud and utilizes Audinate’s Dante Connect within the virtual DSP to directly integrate and route Dante inputs and outputs within System T Cloud.

The new System T S400 control surface, available in standalone frames of 16+1, 32+1 or 48+1 fader versions, is intended for OB, event space and music applications.