Strymon PCH X2 Active Stereo DI Isolator — A Mix Product of the Week

New from the folks at Strymon is the PCH X2, a stereo, active direct box and isolator.

New York, NY (March 13, 2026)—New from the folks at Strymon is the PCH X2, a stereo, active direct box and isolator. Designed to provide a clean, quiet path for instrument-level signals, the PCH X2 boasts a flat frequency response from 10 Hz to 80 kHz (±0.5 dB), enabling it to easily handle the LF output from a 5-string bass with a low E string without distorting.

The PCH X2 is built into a compact 3.66 x 4.20 x 1.54 inches (LxWxH), 3mm extruded-aluminum enclosure, and is powered using standard +48 VDC phantom power with a current draw of 5 mA per channel; an LED on the input panel indicates phantom power status.

Audio inputs are routed through custom transformers that provide true galvanic isolation while eliminating most ground loops, and accommodate a maximum input level of +20.5 dBu. Each channel features a ground-lift switch and a three-position high-pass filter with settings for Off, 80 Hz, and 240 Hz, the latter enabling the PCH X2 to carve out space in the mix for low-mid frequencies on other instruments.

Inputs are ¼-inch buffered, unbalanced and high-impedance (2MΩ), with passive unbalanced Thru outputs for connection to an instrument amplifier. A Sum/Stereo switch at the input panel merges the left and right inputs, and the summed signal is routed to the Left Thru and Left XLR output.

The output panel features a ground-lift switch and an HPF switch per channel, with a phase reverse (Ø) switch for the left channel. XLR outputs are active, low-impedance (100Ω), with a maximum output level of +0.5 dBu.

Total Harmonic Distortion and noise are spec’d as 0.0007% (1 kHz), 0.0035% (100 Hz) and 0.0125% (50 Hz), and the noise floor is stated as -123 dBu. Jacks and switches are designed for longevity, and the chassis features an awning design to protect switches from impact while still granting easy access.

The Strymon PCH X2 is available at a street price of $299.