Strymon PCH X2 Active Stereo DI Isolator — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (March 13, 2026)—New from the folks at Strymon is the PCH X2, a stereo, active direct box and isolator. Designed to provide a clean, quiet path for instrument-level signals, the PCH X2 boasts a flat frequency response from 10 Hz to 80 kHz (±0.5 dB), enabling it to easily handle the LF output from a 5-string bass with a low E string without distorting.
The PCH X2 is built into a compact 3.66 x 4.20 x 1.54 inches (LxWxH), 3mm extruded-aluminum enclosure, and is powered using standard +48 VDC phantom power with a current draw of 5 mA per channel; an LED on the input panel indicates phantom power status.
Audio inputs are routed through custom transformers that provide true galvanic isolation while eliminating most ground loops, and accommodate a maximum input level of +20.5 dBu. Each channel features a ground-lift switch and a three-position high-pass filter with settings for Off, 80 Hz, and 240 Hz, the latter enabling the PCH X2 to carve out space in the mix for low-mid frequencies on other instruments.
Inputs are ¼-inch buffered, unbalanced and high-impedance (2MΩ), with passive unbalanced Thru outputs for connection to an instrument amplifier. A Sum/Stereo switch at the input panel merges the left and right inputs, and the summed signal is routed to the Left Thru and Left XLR output.
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The output panel features a ground-lift switch and an HPF switch per channel, with a phase reverse (Ø) switch for the left channel. XLR outputs are active, low-impedance (100Ω), with a maximum output level of +0.5 dBu.
Total Harmonic Distortion and noise are spec’d as 0.0007% (1 kHz), 0.0035% (100 Hz) and 0.0125% (50 Hz), and the noise floor is stated as -123 dBu. Jacks and switches are designed for longevity, and the chassis features an awning design to protect switches from impact while still granting easy access.
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The Strymon PCH X2 is available at a street price of $299.