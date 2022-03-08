Studio Technologies Model 5304 Dante Intercom User Station Announced

Las Vegas, NV (March 7, 2022)—Studio Technologies has announced its new Dante-compatible Model 5304 Intercom Station, intended to serve as a user interface for on-air and production television, live events, theater, industrial, aerospace, house of worship, and corporate AV. The unit will officially debut in April at NAB 2022.

The Model 5304 allows the establishment of four independent talk and listen channels with a headset and a Dante Audio-over-Ethernet connection. Party-line intercom applications can be created using standard IP networks along with a Dante-enabled audio processing device, such as the Studio Technologies Model 5421 or Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine. A

The unit is supported by the STcontroller software application, allowing the unit’s range of operating features to be configured. Versions of STcontroller are available, free of charge, for use with the Windows and macOS operating systems. Single- and dual-ear broadcast headsets are directly supported.

A low-noise, wide dynamic-range microphone preamplifier supports both dynamic and electret microphones. A single Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection supplies the unit with both power and network data. The Model 5304 is housed in a lightweight “1/2-rack” aluminum enclosure. Optional mounting kits allow one or two units to be mounted in one space (1U) of a standard 19-inch rack enclosure.