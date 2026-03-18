Studio Technologies StudioComm System to Debut at NAB

Studio Technologies is ready to grow its StudioComm line with the StudioComm Model 794 Central Controller and Model 795 Control Console.

Las Vegas, NV (March 18, 2026)—Studio Technologies is ready to grow its StudioComm line with the new StudioComm Model 794 Central Controller and Model 795 Control Console. Set to debut next month at NAB 2026 in Las Vegas, the system is intended for general audio monitoring applications including use in post-production, ingest, and on-air facilities.

The Model 794 is available in four distinct versions (794-01, 794-02, 794-03 and 794-04) that differ only with their input resources. The Model 794-01 features Dante audio-over-Ethernet as well as analog inputs and outputs, while the Model 794-02 adds balanced AES3 digital audio inputs. Alternately, the Model 794-03 adds unbalanced AES3 digital audio inputs. Lastly, the Model 794-04 adds two additional analog inputs.

All four 1U rack-mounted Model 794 units work with the Model 795 Control Console, a desktop user control surface that includes multiple pushbutton switches, a rotary encoder, LED indicators and a digital display. An web-based menu system allows numerous system operating features to be configured, and all processing is handled in the digital domain using 32-bit programmable logic.

All configurations also feature two 5.1 (6-channel) Dante digital audio inputs, two stereo (2-channel) Dante digital audio inputs, one 5.1 (6-channel) analog audio input and two stereo (2-channel) analog line inputs. The Model 794-02 adds one 5.1 and one stereo balanced AES3 digital audio input. The Model 794-03 adds one 5.1 and one stereo unbalanced AES3 digital audio input. And finally, the Model 794-04 adds a second analog 5.1 input and a third stereo input.