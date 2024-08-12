Tascam Launches DA-3000SD Master Recorder

Santa Fe Springs, CA (August 12, 2024)—Tascam has introduced the DA-3000SD, a two-channel DSD/PCM master recorder with an onboard AD/DA converter. Updating the original DA-3000, the new DA-3000SD adds support for high-capacity SD cards and adds a number of new features.

Designed for recording, mastering, and monitoring, the DA-3000SD features support for up to 512GB SDXC card media, allowing users to record more than100 hours of two-channel audio recording at 24-bit/192 kHz. New features in the DA-3000SD include volume control over the internal oscillator for more precise calibration, and support for DSD recording.

Offering support for DSD (Direct Stream Digital), the unit can be used as a professional grade standalone recorder. By recording one’s audio as DSD or “1-bit” digital audio, the audio can be converted to any necessary PCM file format. DSD captures the audio at a much higher resolution and dynamic range than PCM audio or bouncing files within a digital audio workstation, which then enables conversion to any needed PCM formats such as 24-bit/96 kHz from the highest possible source quality. As audio formats advance in the future, DSD audio is intended to ensure archived audio can be reproduced in relevant formats without sonic compromise.

The DA-3000SD facilitates precise monitoring with dedicated volume control. The DA-3000SD now features a dedicated output volume control for better integration with one’s existing monitoring system.

Both recording and playback synchronization is possible by cascading multiple units, creating a DSD multitrack environment. By connecting eight DA-3000SDs, users can record up to 16 tracks simultaneously.

The recorder offers an auto file save function to prevent data loss; there’s also a comprehensive Input / Output capability for both analog and digital audio, as the unit supports analog audio with balanced and unbalanced connections, while digital audio for PCM is provided via AES-EBU and S/PDIF. Digital audio I/O for DSD is provided with SDIF-3/DSD-raw terminals. Additionally, the unit features a port for USB memory. There is also a dedicated USB keyboard port—enabling one to connect a keyboard for folder/file name input and external control.

In addition to being able to synchronize and cascade multiple DA-3000SD units together for clock synchronization and recording/playback timing synchronization, the recorder is ready to sync with Word Clock due to its Word In/Out/Thru support, with Out and Thru being switchable.