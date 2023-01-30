Tascam Launches Portacapture X6 Audio Recorder

Santa Fe Springs, CA (January 30, 2023)—Tascam has introduced its new Portacapture X6 32-bit Float Portable Audio Recorder. Set to ship by the end of March, the new X6 offers 96 kHz/32-bit float recording, a 2.4-inch color touch screen, two XLR inputs, dual built-in mics and more.

Intended for a variety of professional uses, the Portacapture X6’s launcher screen offers multiple recording modes for different scenarios; the recording modes include Field recording, Voice, Music, Podcast and ASMR in addition to Manual, which allows users to set-up parameters manually. As a multi-track recorder, the handheld recorder can handle six simultaneous tracks (4 tracks plus 2 mix) of recording, with support for upwards of 96 kHz, 32-bit float recording resolution.

The casing of the Portacapture X6 features a pair of Neutrik XLR input terminals with support for both mic and line-level, Aux-In/Camera In and Line Out/Camera Out connections. The two XLR inputs are compatible with phantom power (24V/48V) to support recordings with multiple mic/line inputs. Nonetheless, the recorder also provides dual built-in microphones with switchable AB/XY microphone patterns.

Within the GUI, users can access onboard processing for post-production tasks. The onboard processing functions include Low Cut and Noise Gate for reducing background noise and frequencies, a Limiter and Compressor for signal level management, plus 4-band EQ that can be used manually or with a variety of presets.

For streamers, the Portacapture X6 also has a USB interface function that allows the unit to be used as a compact mixer with built-in microphones for live streaming via OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) or similar platforms. It also offers direct recording of narration and dialogue directly to DAW and editing software. The system can stream the total mix via the USB Type-C connector. The recorder can also be controlled remotely via an optional AK-BT1 Bluetooth adapter, allowing users to run it from a phone or tablet.

While the Portacapture X6 is due to ship by the end of March, 2023, Tascam already has a Version 1.10 update waiting in the wings for the Portacapture X6; the update will include support for 32-bit float point USB transmission that will enable DAW recording with wider dynamic range, higher resolution and audio quality, plus editing capability. A USB Mix Minus function for use with the Podcast app will also be added, and Input Settings for the low-cut filter, compressor, limiter, auto gain control, noise gate, and other effect functions will be able to be saved to three preset locations and loaded for each recording app. Additionally, Unit settings and recording app settings will be able to be saved to three User Settings and recalled with a single tap from the Launcher screen. Wireless timecode sync using supported devices from Atomos UltraSync Blue with Tascam’s optional AK-BT1 Bluetooth adapter will become available as well.