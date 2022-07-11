TASCAM Mixcast 4 Gets V1.30 Firmware Update

Santa Fe Springs, CA (July 11, 2022)—TASCAM has released a Version 1.30 firmware update for its Mixcast 4 Podcast Station with built-in Recorder/USB Audio Interface, providing numerous new additions to its feature set.

Level adjustment is now possible for each of the Mixcast 4’s eight sound pads. Each individual pad, including the pre-assigned Bleep tone, can have its own user-defined output level for volume. This new function enables complete control by the user for the sound pad mix—to adjust the volume of individual pads.

Users can also now switch between sound pad banks while recording. The TASCAM Mixcast 4 has an 8 pad x 8 bank matrix that allows 64 sounds to reside in the sound pads. These banks can now be changed while in record mode, thus facilitating access to all 64 sounds during recording.

Also new is the Normalize function for sound pad sources. With this new capability, audio on the sound pads can now be normalized. Hence, the Mixcast 4 will automatically set the optimum audio level for a sound that, otherwise, might be too low or too high.

Lastly, the Talkback output has been expanded to the USB, Bluetooth and TRRS connections in addition to the headphone outputs. The Talkback function is a particularly useful feature that enables the host to talk to podcast participants privately. Previously, the Talkback function was limited to the Mixcast 4’s four headphone outputs. With the V1.30 update, the Talkback function can now additionally allow participants to hear Talkback even while connected via USB, Bluetooth, and the TRRS 3.5 mm input.