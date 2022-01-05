TASCAM Mixcast 4 Podcast Station Gets Feature Update

Santa Fe Springs, CA (January 5, 2022)—TASCAM has announced its Version 1.20 firmware update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station with built-in Recorder / USB Audio Interface. Due in February, the update is expected to add considerably to the unit’s feature set.

The V1.20 update provides for global voice effects for multiple mic inputs. With this new feature, users can apply a global voice effect to all four mic inputs. As an example, the Mixcast 4’s pitch shifter can be applied to any or all four mic inputs for special effects. This can be useful for raising or lowering the timbre of one’s voice for a dramatic effect or to create a podcast featuring various character voices.

By popular request, the update will include input gain control for the USB, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm (1/8th-inch) Auxiliary input commonly used for accommodating outside calls or to serve as an additional input. The functionality enables the USB Skype input audio level to be governed by the host controlling the Mixcast 4. Similarly, the input level of a caller connected via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm input can also be controlled.

As a means of preventing audio feedback, the new update also provides for automatic mute on monitor out when the Mixcast 4’s microphone inputs are active.

Other changes arriving with the update include that the audio level display is now indicated in dB (decibels) as opposed to the green/red color only indicators; the audio ducking control can be now applied to the sound pads for automatic ducking; and front panel channel buttons are assigned as a Jump function for quick access to individual channel settings.