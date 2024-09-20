Tascam Portacapture X8 & X6 Get V2.0 Firmware Update

Santa Fe Springs, CA (September 20, 2024)—Tascam has updated its Portacapture X8 and Portacapture X6 8- and 6-channel 32-bit float portable audio field recorders with the release of its new V2 firmware update. The update’s main draw for existing users—and likely new ones—is the introduction of a new PocketStudio app.

Designed for musicians, the PocketStudio app delivers a full featured Portastudio in one’s pocket. Users can record, mix, bounce tracks and more through a full set of features such as Punch In/Out, Overdub, Bounce and more. All the features are laid out with an eye towards making the app simple to understand. Also, while the Portacapture Series has always had an integrated metronome and tuner, the two features can be used in real-time while tracking.

The PocketStudio app also contains new functions for real-time mixdown. Now, users can bounce their finished song to a stereo.wav file—in real time. This allows users to control all the parameters (i.e., volume, pan, EQ, etc.) while the mixdown is taking place, and all those adjustments will be recorded to the final product.

The new V2.0 update for the Portacapture X8 and Portacapture X6 is free and can be downloaded at the Tascam website.