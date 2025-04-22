Tascam RX-BT10 Compact Stereo Bluetooth Receiver Debuts

Tascam has launched the RX-BT10 Bluetooth Audio Receiver, enabling audio from Bluetooth devices to be integrated into existing sound systems.

Santa Fe Springs, CA (April 22, 2025)—Tascam has launched the RX-BT10 Bluetooth Audio Receiver, enabling audio from Bluetooth devices such as smartphones and tablets to be integrated into existing sound systems.

The unit includes balanced XLR outputs and unbalanced stereo RCA outputs, allowing it to bridge the gap between modern Bluetooth audio devices and pro-level temporary or installed sound reinforcement environments. The unit is also equipped with a switchable Stereo / Mono output for preservation of a source material stereo field or mono summing if so desired.

Supporting Bluetooth 5.1 (Class 1), the RX-BT10 facilitates connections of up to 100 meters (328 feet). The unit sports a Bluetooth pairing button as well as a front panel Euro block port allowing users to add a remote pairing button and an extendable front panel antenna. If multiple RX-BT10 units are deployed, devices can be renamed from iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

The receiver is housed in a half-rack form factor, but it also has mounting points on the top and bottom panels for added flexibility in installation. Tascam also offers the optional AK-RS1, a 1U rack-mountable shelf that provides additional integration options, including the ability to mount two units side by side.