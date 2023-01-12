Tascam Sonicview Console Line Launches

New York, NY (January 11, 2023)—Tascam has launched a new series of digital mixers with the debut of its new Sonicview digital mixer line. Intended for fixed installations, recording studios, broadcasting and touring, Sonicview desks will debut at ISE.

Launching with two models—the Sonicview 16XP and Sonicview 24XP—the consoles incorporate Tascam’s new VIEW (Visual Interactive Ergonomic Workflow) user interface for flexible operation and control of all system parameters, using fully customizable touchscreens, user-definable buttons, and intuitive control software. With an eye towards ensuring stability and continuous audio flow, the hardware mixing surface and the mixing engine operating system are independent of each other.

Sonicview consoles include a 64-channel Dante interface, a 32-bit/96 kHz multi-channel USB audio interface, built-in 32-track multi-track SD recording (standard in the US market only, as “XP” model), Class 1 Premium mic preamplifiers, and plenty of I/O. The mixers sport a 96 kHz, 54-bit float FPGA mixing engine, continuous high-definition 96 kHz sampling, and 32-bit analog-to-digital converters. The mixing engine’s float-point processing makes it possible to flexibly change levels without compromising resolution and FPGA mixing engine reportedly ensures latency of 0.51ms, even in analog-to-analog connections.

The two models differ in frame size and the number of physical inputs, mic preamps, motorized faders and touchscreens.

The Tascam Sonicview 16XP offers 16 physical input channels with 100mm motorized faders and Tascam’s Class 1 HDIA (High-Definition Instrumentation Architecture) microphone preamps, while the Tascam Sonicview 24XP provides 24 physical input channels with 100mm motorized faders and the Class 1 HDIA microphone preamps. Internally, the architecture of the two models is the same, with 44 input channels (40 mono channels and 2 stereo channels), 22 flex output buses, and the L/R main bus with 31-band graphic EQ.

The Tascam Sonicview 16XP offers motorized channel faders in two banks of eight while the Tascam Sonicview 24XP offers motorized channel faders in three banks of eight. Each console offers a motorized stereo fader for the main bus. Above each bank of channel faders is a color touch panel that allows users to view entire mixer channels, or get down to details, controlling each parameter with a fingertip. For visual feedback, the Tascam Sonicview 16XP provides two 7-inch touch panels while the Tascam Sonicview 24XP offers three.

Also debuting with the Sonicview consoles is a new Dante-enabled stage box (SB-16D) with 16 inputs and outputs and preamps that allow microphone gain to be remotely controlled from the Sonicview. The stagebox can be used on the floor or rack-mounted.