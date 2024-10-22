Tascam Studio Bridge Recorder/DAW Interface Launched

The Studio Bridge unit can be used as a multitrack recorder on its own, or as a USB interface between vintage analog consoles and modern DAWs.

New York, NY (October 22, 2024)—Audio pros the world over love the sound qualities of their favorite analog consoles, but in a digital-centric recording industry, incorporating a vintage desk into a workflow has its complexities. With that in mind, Tascam has launched Studio Bridge, a standalone 24-track audio recorder with a 24-channel USB audio interface that—as its name suggests—is intended to be a bridge between analog and digital domains. Users can record directly to the Sound Bridge itself or record to a DAW using the device as a 24-in/24-out interface.

Designed to be rack-mounted or used on a desktop, Sound Bridge handles summing by allowing recorded tracks to be output from an analog console and summed with outboard gear before being recorded back into the DAW or recorder itself. Tracks recorded using the Studio Bridge can also be summed.

Up to 10 tracks can be simultaneously punched-in/out. Sound Bridge uses the WAV (BWF) recording file format (44.1/48 kHz, 16/24 bit) and can record on SD cards up to 512 Gigabytes (SDXC).

The Studio Bridge includes a metronome with audio click output. DAW transport controls for record, play, stop and more are available, as well as tactile track arm buttons for track management via HUI and MCU support.

As a USB MIDI interface, the Studio Bridge lets users synchronize with MIDI instruments, drum machines and sequencers. It also features dual footswitch control for customizable functions and a Mac and Windows control panel.

The Sound Bridge will be available for $899.