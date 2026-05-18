Tech Spotlight: New Microphones, Studio And Live – Part 1

From the May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine, it's our in-depth Tech Spotlight on new microphones that are intended for studio and live use. Dive in and discover your next favorite mic!

The May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine features an in-depth Tech Spotlight on New Microphones that are intended for studio and live use, highlighting major releases from well established, go-to brands, boutique microphone manufacturers and up-and-comers. To give all the offerings proper space, we’re breaking it out across multiple parts—dive in and discover your next favorite microphone.

AEA NUVO N28

AEA introduced the Nuvo line of active ribbon microphones back in 2013 with the N2, followed by the N8 and then the N13. Last year, the company launched the fourth in the series: the N28, a side-address, stereo ribbon microphone with two (carefully) matched, bi-directional (figure-8) ribbon transducers that are positioned vertically, one above the other, and set in a fixed Blumlein configuration. The ribbons are each protected by an elaborate screening mesh material in a frame that locks into a groove within the mic’s body, providing another layer of protection for the ribbon.

The N28 has a stated frequency response of 20 Hz to 20+ kHz and a max SPL rating of 135 dB. It measures 10.66 inches tall, with a 1.62-inch diameter. The kit comes with a foam windscreen, basic shockmount clip, soft-cloth storage bag, foam-lined carrying case and a 15-foot XLR breakout cable.

AIM AUDIO INSPIRE AND ESSENCE

Aim Audio is shipping its first two products: the multipattern Inspire and cardioid Essence microphones. Assembled, tested and calibrated by hand in Berlin, Germany, the mics feature a patented switchable Transformer/Electronic output stage, all-metal housing, switchable FET and transformer-balanced output stages, a 1-inch large-diaphragm true condenser capsule, integrated peak-level metering, backlit controls and five individual PCBs, with a custom wound toroidal transformer intended to keep noise floor to a minimum. The cardioid Essence model offers users a –10 dB pad, 80 Hz low-cut switch and is powered by 48 V phantom power.

The multipattern Inspire + Pack offers five switchable polar patterns, –10 and –20 dB pad options, 80 Hz low-cut or 110 Hz roll-off, and is housed in a custom-molded hard case along with the company’s custom Orbit shockmount and a Sentry pop filter.

AKG C-SERIES

AKG’s new C-Series includes the C104, a large diaphragm cardioid condenser mic; the C114, a large diaphragm multipattern condenser mic; and the C151, a small diaphragm cardioid condenser mic. All three models are newly designed from the ground up, with new transducers and custom-designed circuitry for low noise and wide dynamic range.

Nonetheless, they deliver that classic AKG sound—a balanced mid-range and low end, with an airy, not-too-harsh presence on top—and also sport a sleek, modern design. The mics are comprised of 100% PIR (Post Industrial Recycled) metal and alloys, so your ears will like these mics, but your conscience will feel good about them, too.

AUDIO-TECHNICA BP350ST-UB AND BP350ST-UL

At the NAB Show last month, Audio-Technica introduced two new midside stereo broadcast microphones: the BP350ST-UB and BP350ST-UL.

The BP350ST-UB’s mic element—which is enclosed within the same compact body as the company’s popular ATM350a instrument mic—can be configured using either a low-profile boundary housing or a 5-inch gooseneck with clip-on mount. The BP350ST-UL is a compact stereo shotgun mic with its cardioid element mounted on a 16cm interference tube that rejects off-axis noise to focus on distant sounds; it is configured to mount securely to video cameras or support rigs.

The BP350ST-UB features a permanently attached 25-foot cable, while the BP350ST-UL has a permanently attached 12-inch cable; each is terminated with a TA5F connector that plugs into the power module. On both mics, a switch on the power module allows users to select an 80Hz high-pass filter to suppress low-frequency noise.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR PART TWO!