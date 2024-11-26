Techivation M-Clarity 2 Plug-In Released

Techivation's latest plug-in is M-Clarity 2, a dynamic resonance suppressor intended for use in removing muddiness, boxiness and harshness.

United Kingdom (November 25, 2024)—Techivation keeps turning out new updates to its M Series of plug-ins and the latest is M-Clarity 2, a dynamic resonance suppressor intended for use in removing muddiness, boxiness and harshness.

The new updates sports spectral processing, an adaptive frequency range selector, improved dynamics, a more advanced spectral shaping engine and an AI-powered mix assistant to put to use in achieving cleaner, more precise mixes.

Upon opening the plug-in, users will find controls for Suppression; Intelligent Mix Assist; Intensity; Focus control; Attack & Release; Soft & Hard modes; ‘diff’ and ‘ﬁlter’ buttons; Makeup Gain & Auto-gain; Frequency range limit; Left & Right and Mid-Side controls; and more.

M-Clarity 2 is available for now at $45.00 USD, although owners of Techivation M-Clarity Mk1 and AI-Clarity can garner a loyalty price of $25. Users who own other premium Techivation plug-ins can purchase it for $35.