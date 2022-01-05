Techivation T-De-Esser Pro Debuts

United Kingdom (January 5, 2022) — Techivation has expanded its family of plug-ins with the introduction of T-De-Esser Pro, a paid optional upgrade for its free T-De-Esser and T-De-Esser Plus audio cleanup plug-ins.

While used to de-ess voices with an aim towards keeping audio sounding natural while it removes the harshness from the high frequencies, the plug-in can also be used as a tool for a variety of cleanup and sound-shaping efforts to create and add a unique character for sounds.

The plug-in includes Side Chain Frequency Modes, which include four specific side-chained frequency bands to detect harsh sounds. Meanwhile, aiming to improve the quality of the user’s audio, Oversampling in T-De-Esser Pro helps users decrease aliasing by executing the internal process at a higher sample rate than the host, up to 16 times higher.

T-De-Esser Pro’s Mid/Side option lets users process a stereo track’s center and side signals individually, while the Stereo Link option balances the depth of processing between the left and right or mid and side channels, as determined by the Stereo Mode toggle. An A/B Switch allows users to compare different options to see which might work best, while the Audition feature allows users to listen to the De-Esser filter’s frequency range or just the effect of the De-Esser on the signal.

The Mix option regulates the mix of the two input and output signals. The Attack setting controls how long it takes for the de-esser to engage, while the Release setting controls how long it takes to let go. The Saturation feature adds a unique color and texture to the sound, reportedly helping the de-esser in some cases make a smoother sound.

T-De-Esser Pro runs $90 and is currently available at the company’s website.