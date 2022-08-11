Techivation T-Warmer Harmonic Saturation Plug-In Debuts

T-Warmer is a new plug-in for filling up sound by adding unique musical harmonic saturations to low and mid frequencies.

United Kingdom (August 10, 2022)—Audio software developer Techivation has released its new plug-in, T-Warmer, a specifically designed tool for filling up sound by adding unique musical harmonic saturations to low and mid frequencies.

Techivation T-Warmer offers four different harmonic saturations designed with the express purpose of making the low and mid frequencies warmer and thicker. The plug-in allows users to apply any of its harmonic saturation makers to a certain frequency range of the sound, from 20 Hz to 600 Hz, or to the user’s tailored choice.

Key features include a Warmth amount control; 4 Effect modes; a Frequency control; oversampling set at 8X; a scalable Graphic User Interface (GUI); presets and more.

All Techivation plug-ins can be downloaded in VST, VST3, AU, and AAX formats for any compatible DAW, including Logic, Garageband, Cubase, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, FL Studio, Studio One, etc. available for both Windows and macOS. Techivation plug-ins also support the Apple M1 chip natively. The plug-in comes on the heels of Techivation’s first plug-in, T-De-Esser.

T-Warmer is now available for an introductory offer of $29 USD; owners of other Techivation plug-ins can get a special loyalty offer of 19.00 USD until August 15th.