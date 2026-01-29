Telegrapher Releases Carbon Fox Reference Monitor

New York, NY (January 29, 2026)—Telegrapher Speakers has launched Carbon Fox, a fully carbon-fiber reference monitor intended for use by live sound professionals and touring engineers.

Carbon Fox was developed with direct input from FOH engineer Marc Carolan (Muse, Snow Patrol) who has traveled extensively with Foxes as his reference monitors. “The time pressures in modern live production mean having a trusted pair of reference monitors is invaluable,” said Carolan. “I was already relying on the Fox, but I wanted something even more rugged and road ready.”

Carbon Fox is an update of Telegrapher’s original Fox monitor. The Carbon Fox enclosure is built entirely from carbon fiber using constrained-layer damping, resulting in a 30-percent reduction in weight from the original model while dramatically increasing rigidity. The construction reportedly minimizes panel vibration and stored energy, allowing the drivers to operate without cabinet-induced coloration.

“The enclosure disappears, and that’s the goal,” explained Emre Telci, founder and chief designer. “Carbon-fiber composite enclosures allow extremely high stiffness with low mass. When combined with proper damping strategies, this significantly reduces panel flex and stored energy, keeping resonances well controlled and preserving clarity and transient accuracy even at high levels.”

Carbon Fox sports an analog signal path, including fully analog crossovers refined through extensive tuning. The enclosure is available in matte and glossy finishes, with the matte version offering a subtle, studio-focused appearance, while the glossy finish highlights the carbon-fiber structure for a more expressive, high-contrast look. Both finishes share identical construction and acoustic performance. An optional protective grill is available, acoustically designed with a high open-area perforation pattern.