Telos Alliance Expands VX Family of VoIP Products

Cleveland, OH (August 8, 2024)—Telos Alliance has announced the newest member of the Telos VX family of products, VX Duo, a brand-new VoIP broadcast phone system.

Built on a compact and silent platform specifically designed for in-studio use, VX Duo can be placed on any studio or control room surface, and up to three units can be placed side-by-side on a single rack-mount shelf.

Livewire+ AES67-equipped studios can send and receive audio directly over the AoIP network via one of VX Duo’s two Ethernet ports, while the other provides connectivity to VoIP services. Telos VSet phones, integrated console call controllers and VX-compatible call screening software all integrate with VX Duo, as does the manufacturer’s Axia Pathfinder Core Pro Broadcast Controller for building HTML5-based control panels.

VX Duo comes equipped with two channels/hybrids and is expandable to eight channels/hybrids in two-channel increments via expansion licenses, making it suitable for a single studio (as two separate caller faders on the board) or split between two studios, such as an AM/FM combo, or a control room and production studio.

According to the company, configuring VX Duo to work with cloud VoIP providers is straightforward, even for those with limited VoIP experience. Customers may pre-order VX Duo; delivery is expected in October 2024.