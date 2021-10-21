The Collective Launches FAST Verb Plug-in and Bundle

The Collective has expanded its FAST series of plug-ins with the introduction of its new FAST Verb and FAST Bundle.

New York, NY (October 21, 2021)—The Collective has expanded its FAST series of plug-ins with the introduction of its new FAST Verb, and in turn, the release of the FAST Bundle, which brings together the Verb with the rest of the line—the FAST Equalizer, FAST Compressor and FAST Reveal.

Aiming to speed up the process of finding the right reverb settings to use, FAST Verb—powered by smart:engine, the AI by Sonible—provides a unique graphic visualization of the sound, so the user can understand what is happening to the audio. The plug-in offers three different effects—Bounce, Freeze and Reverse—along with three types of reverbs offered, in the form of Natural, Balanced and Artificial. Audio can be fine-tuned with time and space controls via FAST Verb’s Detailed View.

The Collective is offering a discounted package of all the FAST plug-ins, now available as FAST Bundle, to all Focusrite and Novation registered hardware users. FAST Equalizer is designed to locate the active sweet spots in the audio and automatically find the “right” EQ curve. Elsewhere, FAST Compressor maintains control over dynamics and helps sound fit in the mix by automatically tailoring compression settings. Lastly, FAST Reveal balances two signals competing in the same frequency range and reveals the frequency of the track in the foreground by ducking the track in the background whenever there are clashes.

Through the end of 2021, the complete FAST Bundle is available to registered hardware owners of Focusrite and Novation products for $6.66 per month or $99.99 as a one-time purchase.