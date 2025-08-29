The Freedman Group Partners With Audinate for Dante Integration

Next generation of Mackie, Røde and Lectrosonics products to be tailored with native connectivity.

Sydney, Australia (August 29, 2025)—The Freedman Group has partnered with Audinate to integrate Dante into a suite of next-generation products from its audio brands portfolio, which includes Røde, Mackie and Lectrosonics.

Dante delivers uncompressed, multi-channel digital audio and video with near-zero latency over standard Ethernet connections. Known for its seamless routing, proven reliability and unmatched scalability, it has become an industry staple in broadcast studios, live production, content creation and commercial installations around the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Peter Freedman AM, founder of the Freedman Group, said, “I’ve known Audinate’s CEO, Aidan Williams, for many years, and it’s been inspiring to watch Dante grow from a bold idea into a world-leading technology. I’m truly delighted that we can now bring Dante’s unmatched networking capabilities to Røde, Mackie, and Lectrosonics, unlocking exciting new possibilities for today’s creators and audio professionals. The Australian Audio Army is set to take over the world!”

Aidan Williams, CEO of Audinate, added, “It is a particular pleasure to announce a broad partnership with the Freedman Group, a fellow Australian company with global vision and passion for creating innovative products. Standardizing on Dante will give creators and AV professionals seamless interoperability between iconic brands like Røde, Mackie and Lectrosonics, and with thousands of networked products in the Dante ecosystem.”

This partnership will enable native Dante integration across future product lines, with each brand tailoring the platform to their distinct product environments. Additionally, the Freedman Group states that it will develop intuitive interfaces that simplify advanced audio networking for creators without compromising flexibility or fidelity.