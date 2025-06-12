The InfoComm Audio Demo Room Deep Dive

InfoComm 2025 has a record 27 audio demo rooms at the show to check out, so we checked them out.

Orlando, FL (June 12, 2025)—The show floor at InfoComm is packed with amazing exhibitors, fascinating new products, workshops, events and more, but there’s plenty to be discovered nearby inside the Audio Demo Rooms. This year has a record 27 at the show to check out, so whether you’re looking for amazing live sound and installation tools, groundbreaking immersive audio technologies or just a cool demo to sit back and enjoy, you’ll find it in the Demo Rooms. Exploring them alphabetically:

1 Sound (W221A)

Demoing on the odd hours, 1 Sound will be debuting its Level series—a new take on a point source for distributed designs—as well as its new concert floor monitor and a secret, unreleased product featuring the company’s ‘mono plus stereo’ technology that will be a surprising listen. No two demos are the same, as founder/audio designer Lou Mannarino explains the personal inspirations and solutions that went into all the loudspeakers.

ACT Entertainment (W224C)

ACT Entertainment and PK Sound is demonstrating the latter’s robotic line array solutions in both fixed installation and mobile applications. Visitors see how the system’s audio coverage can mechanically adapt to different room shapes, configurations and audience sizes in real-time for optimal performance without the need for a service call. Demos are supported by technologies from Avid, MA Lighting, Ayrton and more.

ADJ (W230A)

ADJ has the full “AVL Experience” going on for a high-impact showcase of professional lighting, LED video walls, and audio solutions. The hands-on experience brings together cutting-edge lighting and LED video technology from ADJ with premium audio equipment from sister company Avante Audio. A wide variety of ADJ and Avante Audio products are on display in the room, and audio and lighting demos are being held on alternating hours

Alcons Audio (W231A)

Throughout the show, Alcons is offering hour-long demonstrations of the Pro-Ribbon Experience, showing its systems deliver audio quality and intelligibility at all sound pressure levels. Taking pride of place in the demo room is the GR20 point-source monitor, designed to bridge the gap between compact point-source monitors and larger array solutions. It delivers the signature Alcons sound—natural, dynamic, and ultra-low distortion—while maintaining a deceptively small footprint.

AtlasIED / Mitek (W224B)

AtlasIED has long been a respected force in the commercial audio industry, so it comes to InfoComm this year showcasing its extensive AV product line, including a considerable number of new additions. Key among them—and displayed at booth 586—is a new range from the Atlas+Fyne IsoFlare FS Series of premium surface-mount loudspeakers, additions to the Atmosphere Audio Control System, the CLA Series of Power Share amplifiers, and more.

BASSBOSS (W230B)

BASSBOSS is bringing it this year at Infocomm, serving up product demonstrations and immersive educational sessions while showcasing the Stackatoa system, a 10-foot-tall rig that fuses the Krakatoa, a Quintuple 18″ point source full range loudspeaker, with the Makara-MK3 Double 21″ Subwoofer and the Kraken-MK3, a Quad 21″ powered subwoofer. Together, these components form a four-way powered loudspeaker system engineered for precise control, full-range impact, and visceral low-frequency energy.

Biamp (W224A)

Get ready—Biamp’s loudspeaker demo room takes you on “a journey through the atmospheric auditory palettes of worship spaces, sports venues, warehouses, and more.” Powering that 30-minute journey are various premium loudspeaker solutions, helping to extoll the benefits that asymmetric technology can deliver in a 3D immersive audio environment.

Bose Professional (W224D)

Holding demos on even-numbered times, Bose Professional is presenting a variety of gear, including the new Forum Series of full-range coaxial point-source loudspeakers, including the brand-new compact Forum loudspeakers. Also new in town from Bose are the Veritas series of smart-mixer amplifiers; the recently expanded EdgeMax series of directional in-ceiling loudspeakers. Visitors can also get a first look at an unannounced upcoming release: DesignMax Luna, a full-range 360º loudspeaker.

d&b audiotechnik (W320)

d&b never does anything small, so its demo room is V320—the Chapin Theater on the convention center’s third floor. The brand-new 25D and D25 amplifiers are on site, available to hear. Stop in and you’ll also get to hear a demo of the CCL compact cardioid line array, a demonstration of Soundscape, and more

DAS Audio (W222B)

DAS Audio is hosting guest speakers like Jeff Huskins, who is presenting a Dolby Atmos demonstration using the company’s ARA-P point source speakers, plus he’s also discussing why he uses DAS Audio for his personal studio. Also on hand is a recent addition to DAS, Burton Ishmael, who was previously the FOH Engineer for Madonna and numerous other acts. He will discuss the new ARA Series and explain why it’s the right fit for a wide variety of applications

dBTechnologies (W230D)

dBTechnologies always has different options for customers to choose from, but now it is adding several new markets—and you can see how and why in their demo room. Step inside and you’ll find the company demoing its A2Net with the VIO C series, helping launch A2Net in the U.S. for the first time, following its initial release earlier this year at ISE.

EAW (W224G)

Head over to hear EAW and you’ll get to discover the NT206L, the newest addition to the company’s product line, set up in full force (10 per side line arrays and 3 per side pole mounted on subs) inside the demo room W224G. There will also be demos of EAW staples like Anna, MKD, MKC and more.

EV / Dynacord (W221BC)

The Electro-Voice and Dynacord demo room brings together highlights from both brands; as might be expected, most of the program is focused on loudspeaker demos and listening, starting with a short overview and presentation of the new Dynacord IX Series to start. There’s also plenty to hear from Electro-Voice, with demos featuring EVID-S, LRC, EVC, EVF, EVH and X2i loudspeakers.

Fulcrum Acoustics (W231BC)

It’s a busy time over in Fulcrum Acoustics’ demo room, as the company unveils and demos new features in its Fulcrum One software for both immersive and traditional loudspeaker systems. Additionally, there’s demos of three new audio products—and to find out what they are, you’re going to have to stop in and find out for yourself.

Harmonic Design Audiotechnik (W225A)

Harmonic Design aims to bring a breath of fresh air from Germany to the pro audio world with its sophisticated solutions for mobile and installed systems. Key among those offerings is the new BatterySpeaker, which is causing a bit of a stir. As the company itself told us, “Some are celebrating it as a mobile powerhouse; others are skeptical. Curious? Perfect! Come see—and hear—for yourself what it’s really made of.” The company also has its HLS series on-hand, which might be best described as an alternative line array.

KMC Music / HK Audio (W225B)

KMC Music has its HK Audio brand in its demo room, and is running demos on the even hours. Among the goodies to be discovered is the new DSP 4.1, now with full Milan certification tying to the Linear 5 MK2 series.

K-array (W223AB)

K-array has numerous demonstrations featuring the new Dolomite KDR202P and the latest generation of the Dragon Series, featuring the KX12 I and KXT18P loudspeakers, as well as high-performance systems from across the K-array portfolio, such as Mugello.

L-Acoustics (W224H)

L-Acoustics has a lot to share at InfoComm this year, but its demo room is centered around L-Acoustics DJ, which transforms traditional stereo DJ setups into fully immersive spatial audio experiences without disrupting established workflows or requiring complex technical intervention. Demonstrated at the show on an A10 system with KS21 subs, L-Acoustics DJ is an interesting adaptation of the L-ISA immersive technology.

Meyer Sound (W240ABCD)

The company is spotlighting the evolution of its Nebra software platform—Meyer Sound’s foundation for integrated system control, monitoring, and connectivity—and how it is now supporting Galileo GALAXY processor control and extending compatibility to the new ASTRYA cinema loudspeakers. Come experience listening sessions featuring ASTRYA to get a better understanding of what Meyer is talking about, and what it has in store for audiences everywhere.

Martin Audio (W224F)

While Martin Audio’s booth is showing off the new ADORN A80T, the venerable U.K. loudspeaker company is showcasing spatial audio in its demo room, alongside point source loudspeakers from the ADORN, FlexPoint and THS series, as well as the constant curvature arrays of TORUS and optimized line arrays from the Wavefront Precision series.

Ocean Way Audio (W230C)

Reference monitor manufacturer Ocean Way Audio is hosting daily demonstrations of its AeroWave live sound technology. AeroWave was designed exclusively for permanent installations in medium-size venues. With an aim of achieving spectral uniformity and high output, the system is available in AW9045 (90-degree horizontal, 45-degree vertical dispersion) and AW9090 (90 by 90 degrees) formats, simplifying the design process and drive system for integrators.

Q-Sys (W224E)

Stop in at Q-Sys’ demo room for a fast-moving, high-performance loudspeaker demo. Running 20 minutes, the automated listening journey rolls through the Q-SYS PL Series performance loudspeakers lineup to get you up to date. After the demo, visitors get to customize their listening journey and hear additional Q-SYS loudspeakers, plus the new QSC K Column.

RCF (W221DE)

RCF has a slew of new products launching at InfoComm, and you can head to its demo room to learn more about all of them, including the X Series high-power speakers intended for stadiums and outdoor venues; the KPS Series line of high-density multichannel Class-D amplifiers designed for fixed installations; the COMPACT C WP Series of weatherproof speakers in 12” and 15” models; and the CMR Series ceiling speakers.

Renkus-Heinz (W222A)

Through immersive storytelling, visitors to the Renkus-Heinz demo room will experience the beam-steering capabilities of the company’s flagship ICONYX series loudspeakers, including Iconyx Gen5, IC Live Gen5 and IC Live X Series arrays. The company will also be previewing its new control software, RHAON 3 featuring OmniBeam, which is on track for an August release.

Sonance (W232A)

Sonance just recently acquired Blaze Audio, now dubbed Blaze by Sonance, and the two companies are jointly exhibiting their integrated audio solutions at InfoComm 2025 in booth 6872. The demo room follows along those lines, offering plenty of Blaze-based goodness to check out.

Theory Professional (W232B)

At InfoComm 2025, Theory is showing its new SR Series of eight loudspeakers in Booth 5167 and demonstrating a selection of models in its demo room. The entire 25-minute demonstration is run with AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O to prove that setting up and deploying complex Theory audio systems can be simple.

TOA (W232C)

This year marks TOA’s first time presenting a demo room, and it’s making the most of it. The company is showcasing its security-related products, infrared wireless classroom systems for schools, background and foreground music distribution systems, conference systems, paging broadcasting systems, and emergency broadcast systems. Also of note are demos of the company’s SR-C line array speakers, as well as the HX-5 and HX-7 compact array speakers.