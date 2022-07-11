TK Audio M/S Blender 500 Debuts

Halmstad, Sweden (July 11, 2022)—TK Audio has launched its M/S Blender 500, a 500 Series-sized multi-functional parallel processing tool.

Parallel processing is the technique of processing a copy of a track in a mix and then combining it with the original—an effort that can get more energy into a single track by blending in compression on specific tracks. It can also add more punch to a mix, retaining transients from the direct signal while blending in the compressed signal for more energy, and is also useful for blending in distortion from overdriven units.

As a multi-functional parallel processing tool formed from a dual mono blender, a stereo blender and an M/S encoder/decoder, M/S Blender 500 acts as two individual mono blenders while working in standard mode. Alternatively, activating the Link function results in the L/M Blend knob controlling both channels to make blending stereo signals easier. Meanwhile, M/S mode encodes the (Out) left-right sends into mid/side sends and decodes the (In) returns back to the left/right — before the blend control(s).

Both blend controls use potentiometers with 41 clickable positions, ranging from fully Dry to fully Wet. With Cue switchable functionality also provided, users can monitor the left, right, mid, or side signal. M/S Blender 500 can also be used as an M/S encoder/decoder for any inserted processor(s). It is not necessary to use a stereo processor for M/S processing, however, since separate units can be used for mid and side processing and the processed signal can be blended back with the dry signal regardless.

M/S Blender 500 users can process the mid and side signals separately when working with it in M/S mode, helping them to achieve a more focused midrange and add some ‘air’ to the side signal, and altering the side signal level means that they can control the width of a mix.

M/S Blender 500 is available at a list price of $899.00 USD.