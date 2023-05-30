Tracktion Waveform Pro 12.5 Launched

The new free update for Waveform 12 adds enhanced video support, DJ edit tools, stem separation and a host of workflow and UI improvements.

Seattle, WA (May 30, 2023)—Tracktion Corporation has introduced Waveform Pro 12.5, a free update for all Waveform Pro 12 users that adds enhanced video support, DJ edit tools, stem separation and a host of workflow and UI improvements.

The launch of 12.5 adds two brand-new packs to the list—‘Pro Video’ and ‘DJ Mix Tools,’ which are also available to purchase individually in Waveform Free 12.

With the new Pro Video functions, multiple video clips can now be dragged into a single project and arranged or edited as needed. Scalable thumbnails speed syncing audio, and audio fades and effects plugins can be applied directly to video tracks. Once a project is complete, Waveform 12.5 can export high-resolution video directly from the edit. Alternatively, users can render and replace audio on existing video files.

Music editing, meanwhile, gets the addition of new DJ Mix Tools which now also include Stem Separation. New functions include automatic temp sync, appropriate for DJ edits or remixes, and colored waveforms, to help identify sections of songs or specific elements within a clip. The addition of stem separation allows users to split stereo mixes or extract specific elements like a vocal or drums.

Elsewhere in the update, workflow improvements include Global Tracks Fold to help keep tracks tidy, Loop Selection Move and quick access to master channel plug-ins. Task management has been upgraded with enchantments to the Rack; Multi-out plug-ins can now be automatically wrapped, a plug-in can now be set as a default, new Meter controls have been added to Faceplates, and a Rack’s Faceplate can now have its own window, which itself can be set as a default.

Tracktion has announced also that all products on its website are 40% off through June 10.